Which Car Was The Best Land Yacht Ever Sold In The U.S.?

Whether you actually want to own a car that drives like it's 30 feet long or not, it's still sad to see the good, old-fashioned land yacht replaced by a bunch of SUVs and crossovers. No one actually needs either vehicle, but there's just something so charming about a big, luxurious sedan that will never seat more than four people. If I won't see any corners, I want a mile of hood in front of me, two miles of trunk behind me, and a suspension so smooth, a record player wouldn't skip if I drove down a dry creek bed.

Sadly, a big, heavy sedan using a 12.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 to make up for the three-speed slushbox between the engine and the rear wheels is destined to get terrible gas mileage, and nor would it get very far if you ever tried taking it up Hell's Revenge, so the glory days of the land yacht are long gone. Can you still buy big, expensive luxury coupes and sedans in the U.S.? Sure. They just aren't as common. Even if it looks like Genesis may take a run at building one soon.