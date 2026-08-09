The 1970s were a tricky time for automakers, especially because of the decade's multiple oil crises. While a few fire-breathing muscle cars still roamed the Earth, those oil shocks led to a radical re-thinking of automotive design, performance, and efficiency — but doing that while also meeting customer preferences proved difficult. As a result, some fairly famous flops were introduced during the '70s. Yet like perhaps the most famous automotive failure of all time — the Ford Edsel — some of those 1970s failures are finding a second life on the collectors' market.

The Edsel experience holds some clues to the process, too, even if it's been outflopped by the Cyber Truck in recent years. For instance, the Edsel originally scared off shoppers with unexpected design cues inside and out, from its horse-collar grille to its pushbutton gear selector. But the same kind of features are what attract today's collectors, albeit with some help from its rarity. That's another bonus of collecting cars that never caught on with drivers. That lack of popularity can translate into lower production numbers, and therefore higher values. In fact, one particularly rare 1958 Edsel Citation Convertible, one of only 930 produced that year, sold for $110,000 at a Sotheby's auction in 2025. (Just keep in mind that Jalopnik shouldn't be your sole source for investment advice.)

Anyway, the same kind of thing happened to '70s cars like the BMW 2002 Turbo, Bricklin SV-1, Citroën' SM, and Plymouth Superbird. They were ignored in droves by new-car shoppers of the "Me" decade, but they've found a second life in the 21st century on the collectibles market.