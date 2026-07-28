How Tadek Marek's Aluminum Inline-Six Made The Aston Martin DB4, DB5, And DB6

Tadek Marek was a Polish engineer who, despite almost missing out on the job at Aston Martin due to a rejection letter being posted out as a mistake, deserves much of the credit for the creation of Aston Martin's legendary DB cars. The all-new inline-six he worked on in the mid 1950s helped turn these cars into icons and was a huge improvement — in terms of both performance and reliability — over the engine that came before it. The Tadek Marek aluminum inline-six went on to power the DB4, DB5, and DB6, plus the DBS, with a production span that ran well into the 1970s.

Marek's journey with the storied British automaker begins in the 1950s. Marek wasn't initially hired to begin work on an exciting new engine, but instead to coerce every last drop of usefulness from the DB2's Bentley-designed W.O. engine that he could for the new DB Mark III. The inline-six had been making rounds at Aston Martin for some time by this point, but it was plagued by various reliability issues, which Marek solved while introducing a welcome dose of extra horsepower for the then-new Mark III. But by this point, Aston had relied on the W.O. Bentley inline-six for as long as it possibly could. The firm needed a new engine to enter the swinging sixties, and Marek was the man for the job.