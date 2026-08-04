Mercedes-AMG CLA45 EV Lapped The Nürburgring 3 Seconds Faster Than The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

It may have beaten the competing Hyundai around the Nürburgring, but this new AMG gets a feature notably inspired by that company's N division: internal combustion simulation. In its AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode, sounds recorded from the outgoing CLA45's turbo four can be heard, complete with pops and bangs. Those live-generated sounds are paired with simulated gearshifts, a trope started with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and since implemented in the 6 N as well as the refreshed Porsche Taycan. As you can see from the video below, however, the car was in Race mode for the hot lap, which turns off those shifts and noises in favor of AMG's more spaceship-y sound and traditional EV acceleration.

The CLA45 goes from zero to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds, tops out at 168 with the AMG Dynamic Plus package and can indeed be seen approaching that very speed on the Nurburgring's Döttinger Höhe back straight. It's also got active aerodynamics like a pop-up rear spoiler that are pretty cool to see on such a small car. But what really made the difference on the lap was the car's Predictive Performance Manager system:

The system analyzes the track layout and optimizes energy deployment based on the circuit's topography and the current driving situation. As a result, the available power is delivered precisely where it has the greatest impact on lap time. On demanding circuits such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife, performance is not achieved through continuous maximum power output, but through the intelligent distribution of available energy throughout the entire lap. This is exactly where the PPM comes into play, creating the foundation for both fast and highly repeatable lap times. The driver can choose between two operating strategies: "SPRINT" for achieving the fastest possible lap time, and "RACE" for multiple laps with maximum consistency and sustained performance.

As cool as the new CLA45 is, Mercedes has unfortunately confirmed that it won't be sold in the United States. We may get the powertrain in the new-gen GLA, at least, and AMG versions of the electric C-Class and GLC will use even more-powerful tri-motor setups.