641-HP Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Laps Nürburgring Faster Than An R35 GT-R
It wasn't too long ago that electric vehicles drove more like modern muscle cars than anything else. Their motors' instant torque made them quick in a straight line, but cooling was still a serious issue, and even the blisteringly fast Tesla Model S had a bad reputation on track. Fast forward to 2026, though, and fully track-capable EVs are much more common. In fact, Germany's Sport Auto just ran the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N around the Nürburgring in just 7:35.42. That's right, a four-door family sedan with a hyped-up electric powertrain just ran the Ring faster than early tests of the R35 Nissan GT-R.
Sport Auto is a magazine that independently conducts its own tests, so its times will naturally differ from official manufacturer times. They do still make for interesting comparisons, though, especially since Wikipedia's editors began tracking Sport Auto's Nürburgring lap times in a handy table. And it looks like back in 2009, Horst von Saurma needed 7:38; then in 2011 von Saurma was able to complete a lap in a GT-R in 7:36, about two seconds faster than Nissan's first official run at the Ring, with a time of 7:38 – all technically slower times than the Ioniq 6 N. The GT-R team eventually found enough time on the track to get the official number under 7:30 (7:27.56 to be exact), but what the Hyundai has accomplished is still an impressive feat — getting within seconds of a veritable supercar.
The cheapest 2026 Ioniq 6 you can buy
Of course, the Nissan GT-R isn't really a natural competitor for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, in the real world or on the track. That would instead be the Ioniq 5 N. Not because an aero-optimized super sedan naturally competes with a track-tuned compact crossover but because the two Hyundais essentially use the same powertrain. Of the two, the sleeker Ioniq 6 N was always going to be the one with the more impressive 'Ring time, but we still didn't know how much faster it would be. Now we do — more than 10 seconds faster. Nice.
Looking back through older independent 'Ring times, you'll find some seriously impressive performance cars running slower than the slippery electric Hyundai. Which you should, because new technology makes cars faster than old tech, but it's still a little weird to learn an electric Hyundai is quicker around the Nürburgring than gas-powered icons like the Ferrari 458 Italia.
Electric cars are great, and more people should buy them, but mid-engine Italian exotics are still supposed to be quicker on track than the sporty version of an electric sedan. Especially when that electric sedan starts at a price of...oh wait, there is no regular Ioniq 6 in the U.S. anymore. That's not ideal, but technically that does mean the Porsche Carrera GT was slower around the Nürburgring than the cheapest 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 you can get your hands on.