641-HP Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Laps Nürburgring Faster Than An R35 GT-R

Of course, the Nissan GT-R isn't really a natural competitor for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, in the real world or on the track. That would instead be the Ioniq 5 N. Not because an aero-optimized super sedan naturally competes with a track-tuned compact crossover but because the two Hyundais essentially use the same powertrain. Of the two, the sleeker Ioniq 6 N was always going to be the one with the more impressive 'Ring time, but we still didn't know how much faster it would be. Now we do — more than 10 seconds faster. Nice.

Looking back through older independent 'Ring times, you'll find some seriously impressive performance cars running slower than the slippery electric Hyundai. Which you should, because new technology makes cars faster than old tech, but it's still a little weird to learn an electric Hyundai is quicker around the Nürburgring than gas-powered icons like the Ferrari 458 Italia.

Electric cars are great, and more people should buy them, but mid-engine Italian exotics are still supposed to be quicker on track than the sporty version of an electric sedan. Especially when that electric sedan starts at a price of...oh wait, there is no regular Ioniq 6 in the U.S. anymore. That's not ideal, but technically that does mean the Porsche Carrera GT was slower around the Nürburgring than the cheapest 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 you can get your hands on.