671-HP Mercedes-AMG CLA45 EV Has Three Axial-Flux Motors And Simulated Shifts, Just Like The New GT 4-Door

The old Mercedes-AMG CLA45 was primarily known for having a hilarious amount of horsepower for a compact sedan, and the new generation of CLA is carrying on that mantra into the electric era. AMG unveiled the new CLA45 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it uses three electric motors to deliver 671 horsepower. That's a massive amount more than the 416 horses that already felt nuts in the outgoing four-cylinder model.

That results in a 0-to-62-mph sprint of 2.7 seconds — the Tesla Model 3 Performance does the same in 3.1 — and it'll hit a top speed of 168 mph with the AMG Dynamic Plus package or 155 without it. Two electric motors power the rear axle while the third powers the front, and they are all of the axial flux variety. These motors are very slim and compact, and it's the same technology found in AMG's new 1,153-hp GT 4-Door. In regular driving you get rear-biased all-wheel drive with precise, instant torque vectoring between the rear motors, and the front motor (that has a peak of 360 hp) has a disconnect feature for better efficiency.

There's a lot more stuff to talk about when it comes to AMG's smallest offering, but sadly we have to couch it all with some disappointing news: Mercedes has said it won't be bringing the CLA45 to the United States. Hopefully we'll see this powertrain in the upcoming third-gen GLA, at least.