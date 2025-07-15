Road Debris Causes Chevrolet Equinox EV Battery Fire, Boston Traffic Mayhem Ensues

Boston's commute became a snarled mess on Friday morning. CBS News Boston reports that a Chevrolet Equinox EV caught fire on I-90 westbound near Fenway Park, blocking all lanes and bringing traffic to a standstill all the way back to Logan Airport — and the Red Sox weren't playing at the time. Most other major routes through the city were affected as well, including I-93, the Zakim Bridge, and Storrow Drive.

While authorities did not initially speculate on the cause of the fire, the Equinox driver, Brian Alba, told CBS News Boston that he hit a piece of road debris immediately before the fire started. Alba and his 90-year-old grandfather were briefly trapped in the car due to passing traffic, resulting in minor burns to Alba's leg. However, both were able to escape the burning car and flee to safety before flames engulfed the car.

Many firefighters aren't prepared to deal with EV fires, but the Boston Fire Department had the situation under control far more quickly than expected. Alba also credits a Massachusetts State Police trooper with using his own fire extinguisher to keep the fire from growing bigger until firefighters arrived. Although firefighters initially expected the fire to take several hours to put out, the road was clear and all lanes were open about two hours later.