What's The Difference Between Red Light And Speed Cameras?

Speed cameras aren't terribly different from red light cameras in their concept. At the end of the day, they automatically detect when someone commits a violation and then issue a ticket. However, instead of doing so for a red light, they do it for a speed infraction, hence the name. Unlike red light cameras, which are usually in heavily populated areas, speed cameras tend to be used on less-populated back roads and in residential areas, according to Radenso. It makes sense why they wouldn't really be in densely populated areas. I mean, it's pretty damn hard to speed to an outrageous degree on a city street. Trust me. I've tried.

Typically, there are two types of speeding cameras, according to the company: fixed and mobile. Fixed speed cameras are usually the easiest to see because they're almost always mounted on elevated poles that sit on the side of the road and sit within bulky, waterproof enclosures. They also have external flashers that are often mounted on separate poles. Mobile speed cameras, on the other hand, are a bit harder to notice. If the word "mobile" was any sort of indication, you may have guessed that they're not permanently mounted to the ground, and it means they can be located on a camera tripod or inside a police vehicle. It also means drivers can't rely on crowdsourcing apps like Waze for tips as to where they are. These types of cameras also use a special type of radar that is hard for radar detectors to, well, detect. It's called low-powered K-band and MRCD (or Multaradar), according to Radenso.

If you get nabbed by a speeding camera, you've got a few options. Most commonly, you just pay the ticket and accept your fate, but it can put points on your license. Conversely, you can contest the ticket in court or by mail — unlike a red light camera fine. You'll most likely have to go to court, and you'll need all of your evidence in order, according to SuperLawyers.com. Basically, if you can prove that the camera misread your plate and snapped the wrong car, you can get out of the ticket, but that's pretty rare.

My advice? Try not to speed, and if you really have to, be on the lookout for the cameras, because they're watching.