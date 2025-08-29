Here's What Those Small Cameras On Top Of Traffic Lights Are For

Small cameras mounted on top of traffic lights have become a pretty common sight in the U.S., as they can be found in almost every state. It continues to get more common, as the number of traffic cameras installed at intersections doubles every two-and-a-half years. This might seem a little creepy or intrusive, since most of us do not enjoy being watched by Big Brother. And there are those, like many residents of Toronto, who hate the idea of getting ticketed by a soulless camera.

It's no wonder, then, that the use of red-light cameras to issue tickets is still controversial. In fact, it's so controversial that 22 states and the District of Columbia outright ban their use. Even in most states where they are used, cited red-light runners will typically get off with just a fine and no points on their license. Some states even make it illegal for insurance companies to raise a customer's rates due to being cited by a red-light camera. On the other hand, red-light cameras have been found to reduce T-bone collisions in intersections significantly. While it is true that rear-end collisions have been found to go up 15% at intersections where these cameras are used, those types of collisions are far less serious than right-angle crashes, which have been found to decrease as much as 25%.

But not all cameras are created equal, and many of them have nothing to do with traffic enforcement. Additionally, a lot of the cameras you see can't even read your license plate. And you might be surprised to find out that many of these devices aren't cameras at all. The truth is that most of these cameras and devices are somewhat innocuous, and even beneficial for traffic flow and road safety.