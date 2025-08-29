Here's What Those Small Cameras On Top Of Traffic Lights Are For
Small cameras mounted on top of traffic lights have become a pretty common sight in the U.S., as they can be found in almost every state. It continues to get more common, as the number of traffic cameras installed at intersections doubles every two-and-a-half years. This might seem a little creepy or intrusive, since most of us do not enjoy being watched by Big Brother. And there are those, like many residents of Toronto, who hate the idea of getting ticketed by a soulless camera.
It's no wonder, then, that the use of red-light cameras to issue tickets is still controversial. In fact, it's so controversial that 22 states and the District of Columbia outright ban their use. Even in most states where they are used, cited red-light runners will typically get off with just a fine and no points on their license. Some states even make it illegal for insurance companies to raise a customer's rates due to being cited by a red-light camera. On the other hand, red-light cameras have been found to reduce T-bone collisions in intersections significantly. While it is true that rear-end collisions have been found to go up 15% at intersections where these cameras are used, those types of collisions are far less serious than right-angle crashes, which have been found to decrease as much as 25%.
But not all cameras are created equal, and many of them have nothing to do with traffic enforcement. Additionally, a lot of the cameras you see can't even read your license plate. And you might be surprised to find out that many of these devices aren't cameras at all. The truth is that most of these cameras and devices are somewhat innocuous, and even beneficial for traffic flow and road safety.
Not all cameras are there to catch red light runners
Just because a small camera is mounted on top of a stop light, doesn't mean it's there to catch you if you run a red. There are cameras that do that, and they are specifically known as "red-light" cameras. Often, they are accompanied by signage warning drivers that red lights are enforced by camera. But these cameras are different from "traffic cameras", which are actually more widely used than red-light cameras, as they can be found in a lot more states.
What do traffic cameras do? Often times they are used by transportation departments at the local level to gauge traffic congestion. They can see where traffic is backed up or especially busy. This, in turn, enables technicians or officials to adjust traffic light timing, identify detours, and open or close lanes to improve the flow of traffic. At times, these cameras are used to detect accidents so that first responders can be dispatched more quickly. They are also sometimes used to monitor the weather.
What they don't do, usually, is issue citations or read your license plate. They are not used in traffic enforcement. Typically, they don't even record but are meant to be watched live. In fact, many localities make streams or images from their traffic cameras publicly available on the web for anyone to watch, and some folks have used traffic cameras as their own photo booths. They are mostly designed to be useful tools in managing traffic and road safety.
Some of those devices aren't even cameras
Not every device that looks like a camera is a camera. Some of these devices are traffic sensors, which can be used for a variety of purposes regarding traffic management. For example, they can be used to trigger green lights when they detect that a car is waiting, gather data on traffic flow, or detect approaching emergency vehicles and change the lights accordingly.
These sensors can take on different forms, such as acoustic sensors or optical sensors. There are also thermal imaging sensors that can detect the heat from vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Just like traffic cameras, these devices are meant as tools to be used for traffic management, not law enforcement.
These types of sensors hold several advantages over the inductive loop sensors that are installed in the pavement. Inductive loop sensors cannot monitor as large an area as thermal sensors. They also have a much shorter lifespan, require breaking up the pavement when it comes to replace an old one or install a new one, and they can't detect pedestrians or bicyclists. The newer types of sensors can be easily installed above ground and are able to detect pedestrians and bicyclists. So, you don't have to worry that Big Brother is watching and waiting to write you a ticket just because you see what appears to be a camera mounted on top of that traffic light. These devices are often used to relieve traffic congestion and improve road safety. Just try not to run any red lights, regardless.