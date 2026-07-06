Can Flock Cameras Tell How Fast You're Driving?

Okay, so it's not a stretch to say everyone (well, at least almost everyone) hates bee stings. But you know what people might hate more than the summer scourge that is a bee sting? Speeding tickets. That, and feeling as though their privacy has been violated, and there's nothing they can do about it. Well, that's the reality of our roads and the gazing eyes of the cameras that cover them. After all, speed cameras are used for public safety operations in California, New York, Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, the District of Columbia, and 20 other states.

But no cameras seem to catch the same heat from angry motorists as Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). Unfamiliar? Perhaps you've heard of the oft-reviled Flock cameras. That's what we're talking about here. They're the controversial collection of high-tech surveillance cameras that can find a car even without a license plate. More recently, these cameras have raised concerns about invasive surveillance networks. But it raises another question: can those advanced ALPRs, like Flock cameras, determine your speed as a dedicated speed safety camera would? And does that mean you should expect a speeding-related nastygram in your mail courtesy of one of these hated cameras?