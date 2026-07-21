How Speed Cameras Are Fighting Off Vandalism (And Bullets)

Speed cameras have attracted a particular kind of hostility for their inconvenient ability to accurately single out speeding drivers. People have shot them, set them on fire, wrapped them in duct tape, and spray-painted their lenses. In France, as Forbes noted, the Yellow Vest movement vandalized roughly 60% of the country's speed cameras — or around 3,200 units — beginning in late 2018. In the early 2000s, over 700 cameras were destroyed across England in a coordinated campaign by a group calling themselves Motorists Against Detection (MAD). And as recently as March 2026, a 30-year-old Portland man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting out multiple red light cameras in 2024, according to KFVS. The manufacturers building these systems have noticed.

Before getting into the arms race, the underlying rationale is worth stating. Studies consistently show cameras reduce speeding and prevent fatal crashes. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) studies show that cameras in Montgomery County, Virginia, reduced the likelihood of a driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph, compared to similar roads in nearby counties without cameras by 59% between 2007 and 2014.

When the county introduced "speed camera corridors" — moving cameras to different positions along a road segment rather than keeping them fixed — crashes involving fatal or incapacitating injuries dropped an additional 30% beyond the benefit cameras already provided.

Germany's Vitronic has produced one of the more serious engineering responses to speed camera vandalism: the Poliscan Enforcement Trailer. From the outside, the angular, metallic housing looks like the rear end of the equally polarizing Tesla Cybertruck. That's not a coincidence — the design deliberately eliminates handholds, rope attachment points, and any surface a vandal can easily grip or damage.