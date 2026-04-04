How Speed Cameras Measure Your Speed So Accurately

You see the yellow box, you check the speedometer an then, two weeks later, a ticket lands on your doormat. How? You barely had time to register the camera. Here's the thing — it didn't need much time at all. Speed cameras measure your velocity with remarkable precision using physics; specifically, the Doppler effect.

It's basically the same phenomenon that makes a passing ambulance siren sound higher-pitched as it approaches, then lower as it recedes. Radar-based cameras emit a microwave beam when that beam bounces off your moving car, the reflected frequency shifts in proportion to your speed. The camera does the math in milliseconds. Still, radar is just one piece of the puzzle. The speed camera as we know it was born in 1964, when a Dutch race car driver named Maurice Gatsonides — the 1953 Monte Carlo Rally winner, no less — adapted a device he'd invented to measure his cornering speeds on track. He quickly realized the same tool could catch other people speeding instead.

Today's cameras are dramatically more sophisticated than Gatsonides' original creation, but not infallible. Over 40% of New York City speed camera tickets get thrown out, often due to technicalities. Knowing what you're dealing with changes everything, and here's the why, the how, and the what.