Toyota Plans For $4.3 Billion In Iran War Costs

The U.S.'s largely unprompted war on Iran has made life worse for basically everyone, and now that list includes Toyota. The automaker was looking over its corporate numbers recently, and found that our war on Iran will cost it about $4.3 billion. From Reuters:

Japan's Toyota expects the effects of the Iran war ​to cost it about $4.3 billion this financial year, in one of the most significant warnings yet ‌by a global company on the wider impact of the conflict. The world's largest automaker reported an almost 50% drop in quarterly earnings on Friday and said full-year profit is expected to fall by a fifth in the year just started, as rising costs from the war outweigh ​surging demand for hybrid vehicles. The bulk of the 670 billion yen ($4.3 billion) hit will come from higher material ​costs, with the remainder from delivery delays and lower sales volumes, Toyota's accounting group officer ⁠Takanori Azuma told a briefing.

Corporate accounting is so interesting, because this $4.3 billion is a mix of increased costs and lost profit. To a company, "potential money you might have earned that you did not in fact earn" is a loss that goes on the balance sheet. Welcome to the world of business.