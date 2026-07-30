High Gas Prices Be Damned, Trump Just Bought 250 Cadillac Escalades

NEW: President Trump reveals that the White House has ordered 250 new Cadillac Escalades for the presidential motorcade. "Our guys are very spoiled. They like the Escalade. So do I." "We look sharp in those Escalades." Trump praises General Motors for making the vehicles,… pic.twitter.com/4zlKQY62ma

"We ordered 250 Escalades. That's how we look sharp in those cavalcades, you know," Trump said during remarks at the proving ground. "We look sharp in those Escalades."

Generally, when citizens of a country are struggling economically, leaders of that nation will work to alleviate the people's financial concerns in a bid to retain approval amongst the populace. The Trump administration has thus far remained uninterested in this — or even the thin veneer of it, it seems — and is instead going into full gold-plated aristocracy mode. I can't say it's the plan I'd choose going into the midterms, but I'm no political consultant.

While the Beast presidential limo has long been Cadillac-designed, the rest of the motorcade is generally comprised of more cost-effective Suburbans, Jeeps, or Fords. To replace that all with Escalades will be no small feat. The SUVs are already expensive gas guzzlers, but these will need to be specially outfitted for protection use which can only make them even heavier and worse on gas. At a time when Americans are struggling with rising costs, spending more of the people's money on vanity is some real Romanov activity. It's a bold move, Cotton, and we'll see how it works out for the Republicans come November.