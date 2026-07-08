Almost A Quarter Of New Car Buyers Got 7-Year Loans Last Quarter

It's easy to blame this buyer behavior as people shopping above their budget, and that may certainly be a part of the issue, but there's more to it than that. Wage stagnation has reached a truly dire point, with research showing that nearly half of U.S. households don't earn enough to meet basic needs like food, water, and shelter — that's all before getting into needs like "a way to get to work." That data is from before the Trump tariffs and before the bulk of recent AI-based job cuts, meaning things are even worse now. Everything costs more, and no one makes enough money to cover it all.

With rising costs to keep older cars on the road rising, especially now thanks to the unprompted and unproductive U.S./Israeli war on Iran, it's not unreasonable that car buyers — especially those brought up in a system that doesn't teach financial literacy and leaves them unprepared for adulthood — would shell out for the safety and security of a new-car warranty. If we want to address these issues, we'll need to do more than shame people for their spending. It'll mean a ground-up rework of our economic systems and our schooling.