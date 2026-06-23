Trump's Motorcade Driving Across The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool May Have Contributed To Damage

That brings us to the liner itself. According to Scientific American, Rhino Linings' Pipeliner 5000 was used in the Reflecting Pool. That's the same company that makes Rhino Liner for automotive use, but this is a polyurea coating often used in swimming pools. Some blame the hydrogen peroxide being dumped into the water to bring the algae under control (a problem scientists saw coming) for the liner's failure. However, even the many gallons of hydrogen peroxide being added are getting quite diluted in the large volume of water. It's not even strong enough to affect algae away from the edges of the pool where it's being dumped, so it's unlikely that it's the sole culprit in stripping the liner off the concrete.

The more likely reason is that the polyurea is simply not adhering to the surfaces it was applied to, possibly due to inadequate surface preparation. Like an automotive paint job, prep is vital to ensuring it sticks like it's supposed to. As Trump posted to Truth Social:

We were told it was going to take YEARS to do this job, and it will take a fraction of that time, at a fraction of the cost — and it will be much more beautiful than the day it was built!

It certainly hasn't taken a fraction of the cost, which has ballooned from its original $6.8 million estimate to $14.6 million. (That's not including what's being spent on algae mitigation, either.) Rather than the nearly two years the Obama Administration's renovation took, Atlantic Industrial Coatings is under enormous pressure to get the job done in a matter of weeks to finish in time for the America250 festivities. It's possible that in the rush, the surface of the Reflecting Pool floor wasn't prepared well enough for the polyurea to adhere correctly. Potential damage from the Presidential motorcade's joyride might have contributed to this as well. While most of the surface it drove over hadn't been painted yet, photos do show some vehicles parked on the painted area where the press conference took place. Polyurea is not designed to be driven over, which might have damaged it. There are other potential factors as well.

President Trump is blaming vandals for the damage, reports ABC News. (He may be correct, though not in the way he means it.) Some visitors, including former Olympian David Hearn, have even been arrested for merely touching the damaged liner. With algae obscuring the view, we won't really know what happened until the pool is drained for repairs. As a result, President Trump will finally be forced to drain the swamp as he's been promising to for the past ten years.