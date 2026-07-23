Freedom Fuel Stations Pull $3.47 A Gallon Gas Offer Right As National Average Passes $4.00
The U.S. didn't make it a month on its latest "deal" to end the war with Iran, and the short-lived relief at the pump has quickly reversed as AAA's fuel price tracker showed the national average price per gallon of regular fuel crested $4.00 again this week. In a time when Americans needed a break the most, Penn Live reports that the White House-backed Freedom Fuel stations have taken their offer of $3.47 gas off the table as a solid F-U to fellow man.
It turns out that President Trump was not giving actual communism a try, but instead was endorsing a group of individuals including NFL assistant coach of the Baltimore Ravens Randy Brown, and former commodities trader Yoni Gontownik, as revealed by Politico last week. The two New Jersey businessmen formed the Freedom Fuels Network LLC just a week before Trump and the White House took to social media to tout these gas stations with cheap prices in the Philadelphia area. Around the Fourth of July, the network's 25 stations offered regular gas for as much as 50 cents off of the price per gallon at $3.47 — a nod to our current 47th president. The tactic saved local drivers "some" money as regular fuel was averaging about 33 cents more a gallon according to AAA at the time of reporting.
But savings in the more dire of times be damned, as those 25 gas stations have returned to normal pricing, well past the $4.00 mark. As of this writing regular is averaging $4.22 a gallon in Pennsylvania.
Why do a good thing if no one is writing about it anymore?
Freedom Fuels guys couldn't realistically take as big of a hit on continuing to push the $3.47 offer, there's still an opportunity to help. I mean, it wasn't all just a marketing gimmick, right? Trump himself said a "very smart retailer" was "stepping up" to help, after all. Gotownnik is known for hosting fundraisers for prominent GOP figures. Brown, meanwhile, was the former mayor of Eversham Township, New Jersey, and has toyed with the idea of running for higher offices on the Republican ticket, including a bid for Congress back in 2021. Helping out the president when he asks for help is a golden ticket for future endeavors, right?
Of course it looks good that your president asked for cheaper prices, and you stepped up — the only people who answered his call, even if it only lasted for like two weeks. Maybe three. That might be longer than the actual cease-fire between the US and Iran, so touché. Regardless, what if they took 47 cents a gallon off the price? That wouldn't be as bad of a hit. Or how about 26 cents for 2026? Hey, I'm just throwing out ideas. They said they wanted to help.
Or we could look at this like how this administration treats its promises; announce a thing that will get a lot of press, and then decimate it or do the complete opposite. Forget about the American people.Brace yourselves for a future of watching gas prices inch towards that $5.00 per gallon regular at a pump near you, not just in Philadelphia.