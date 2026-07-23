The U.S. didn't make it a month on its latest "deal" to end the war with Iran, and the short-lived relief at the pump has quickly reversed as AAA's fuel price tracker showed the national average price per gallon of regular fuel crested $4.00 again this week. In a time when Americans needed a break the most, Penn Live reports that the White House-backed Freedom Fuel stations have taken their offer of $3.47 gas off the table as a solid F-U to fellow man.

It turns out that President Trump was not giving actual communism a try, but instead was endorsing a group of individuals including NFL assistant coach of the Baltimore Ravens Randy Brown, and former commodities trader Yoni Gontownik, as revealed by Politico last week. The two New Jersey businessmen formed the Freedom Fuels Network LLC just a week before Trump and the White House took to social media to tout these gas stations with cheap prices in the Philadelphia area. Around the Fourth of July, the network's 25 stations offered regular gas for as much as 50 cents off of the price per gallon at $3.47 — a nod to our current 47th president. The tactic saved local drivers "some" money as regular fuel was averaging about 33 cents more a gallon according to AAA at the time of reporting.

But savings in the more dire of times be damned, as those 25 gas stations have returned to normal pricing, well past the $4.00 mark. As of this writing regular is averaging $4.22 a gallon in Pennsylvania.