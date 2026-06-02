Trump Tried To Kill EVs, Now His War Is Doing The Opposite

So are gas-powered cars dead, and EVs are taking over? Not quite. As Ivan Drury, Edmunds' Senior Director of Insights, told CNBC, gas prices may be a lot higher than they were before Trump started this war, but two months of data doesn't tell us much about what will happen in the future. It's possible that some buyers are just reacting to higher gas prices in the short term, and these numbers will shift back to normal in a few months. But, as Drury told CNBC, "At six months, you're going to start dragging in even more consumers who are just going to be over it, especially if we see that other costs are increasing too."

The good news is, Erin Keating, Cox Automotive's executive analyst and senior director of economic and industry insights, told CNBC that most people trading gas cars for EVs were already in the market for a new car, so we aren't quite in panic mode yet. As CNBC wrote:

"We know that interest rates are still pretty high," Keating said. ″If someone is driving a car right now that is perfectly fine, but is incrementally experiencing higher gas prices per month, they're still not going to say, 'Let me trade that car in for a brand new payment at a higher interest rate, just because I might save a few bucks on gas.'" That makes this different from past gas price spikes, such as around 2008, Drury said. "That's when we saw insane stuff," he said. "People getting rid of Suburbans for Honda Accords. That's not happening right now like that. We're not there yet."

We haven't reached the point of no return just yet, but if the U.S. fails to negotiate a real peace deal that allows free and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz soon, and a return to oil-supply normalcy in the near future, EV sales could soar.