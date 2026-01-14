Trump Gives Ford Worker The Finger, Appears To Mouth 'F*** You'

When President Trump showed up at the Ford F-150 factory in Michigan on Tuesday, the folks at Ford knew it would make the news, but they were also probably hoping his visit would mostly be covered by stuffy business outlets and the local news. Unfortunately for Bill Ford and Jim Farley, that didn't happen. Instead, the Washington Post reports Trump made a big ole splash when he flipped off a Ford worker and appeared to mouth, "Fu*k you," at the guy. Way to keep it classy, Mr. President.

Granted, Trump didn't pick some random guy out of the crowd. The heckler reportedly called him a "pedophile protector," which certainly isn't the nicest thing anyone has ever said to a president. Then again, if Trump didn't want people to accuse him of protecting pedophiles, he could have just released the Epstein files instead of dragging his feet until lawmakers voted to force his hand. Then again, considering Epstein was reportedly his best friend, you can kind of understand why Trump wouldn't want more information getting out about all that.

Meanwhile, the White House didn't even bother trying to deny that Trump did it, with White House communications director Steven Cheung telling the Washington Post, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response." That's about what you'd expect from the Trump White House, but that doesn't make it any better. Sounds like whatever the heckler said really got under Trump's skin for some reason.