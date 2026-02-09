'Pedophile Protector' Trump-Heckling Ford Employee Officially Receives No Discipline And Keeps Job

A United Auto Workers representative confirmed to the Detroit News on Monday that the Ford employee who 'heckled' Epstein list main character President Trump during his January visit to the Blue Oval's historic River Rouge truck plant has "has no discipline on his record" and has retained his union-backed employment.

Following the incident, in which the President allegedly flipped the blue collar American employee a middle finger while saying "F*** you" twice and "you're fired," the line worker—40-year-old T.J. Sabula—was temporarily removed from his position at the plant. This, for obvious reasons, didn't sit well with the UAW, and the union set about getting Sabula reinstated to his position.

"TJ, we got your back," United Auto Workers Vice President Laura Dickerson said during a speech in Washington on Monday morning. "In that moment, we saw what the president really thinks about working people. As UAW members, we speak truth to power. We don't just protect rights, we exercise them."

UAW President Shawn Fain also weighed in, saying he wanted to "shout out brother T.J. That's a union brother who spoke up. He put his constitutional rights to work. He put his union rights to work."

Following his suspension a GoFundMe page was started in Sabula's name which saw hundreds of thousands of dollars given in support of the UAW worker mouthing off to arguably the most powerful man in the free world. Not only did he risk it all to speak his mind and exercise his right to free speech, the confrontation made the President look weak and thin-skinned. A more confident man might have ignored the jab.