Here's How To Tell If Your Tires Were Made In America

You can tell a lot about a tire by looking closer at the sidewall. The numbers and letters printed on the rubber tell you the size, width, load index, and speed rating of a tire. There are also pairs of numbers that can tell when the tire was made, making it easier to discern whether a tire is too old or unfit for service. The manufacturing date is part of the DOT tire identification number. To the left of the four-digit manufacturing date is the DOT tire code, and the numbers or letters after the DOT stamp can indicate where the tire was made, and specifically whether it was made in the USA.

Using the image above as an example, the tire has a DOT N3T4 code, with N3 indicating the manufacturer plant code ID. The next step is to go to the NHTSA Manufacturer's Information Database and uncheck Part 565, Part 566, and Part 586 in the right options box. Check the box next to "Equipment Plants", select "Tires" from "Equipment Type", and enter the DOT code. In our case, the code is N3.

The final step is to click the blue "Search" button in the bottom left corner. The N3 code revealed the tire in the image above is a Toyo tire from the Toin-Cho factory in Japan, which also means our example was not made stateside. The search also revealed the state or province of the manufacturing plant, which is in Inabe-Gun Mie.