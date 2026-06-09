Here's What Michelin Does Beside Making Tires And Rating Restaurants

Michelin is a name many enthusiasts recognize, whether we're talking about gearheads or or gourmets. But along with its popular tires and restaurant rating guides, the company also has expanded its business beyond those frontiers. Indeed, it now offers a small range of other products and services for helping to keep folks on the move, including footwear, hotels/tour packages, and common car accessories. And to think, it all started with a bouncing rubber ball.

That's because the person ultimately behind the Michelin/rubber connection was Elisabeth Pugh-Barker. Her uncle was Charles MacIntosh, a famed 19th-century Scottish chemist who himself was working on uses for rubber, and one of them was making rubber balls for his niece to play with. When Pugh-Barker eventually married Édouard Daubrée, she brought her rubber knowledge with her and began making rubber balls of her own. Her husband, and his cousin/partner Aristide Barbier, started building agricultural machinery with an emphasis on rubber parts. Barbier's daughter would marry Jules Michelin and, in the end, with the business faltering, she convinced her sons André and Édouard Michelin to take over and found the Michelin Company in 1889.

The brothers were behind the original Michelin Guide, too, transforming what had been their free book of travelers' tips into one of the world's most respected rating guides for not only restaurants, but hotels as well. The latter get awarded Michelin "keys" instead of the restaurants' traditional red stars — remember, the company got rid of its eco-focused Green Stars earlier this year.