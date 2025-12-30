What The Numbers On A Tire Mean, And How To Read Them Properly

You know it's time for new tires when your car feels like it's hydroplaning on a sunny day. However, the moment you look at the sidewall, all you see are what look like ancient hieroglyphs. The good news? These numbers and letters represent a standardized code telling you exactly what the tire is, what it can handle, and whether it belongs anywhere near your vehicle. Tire makers follow globally recognized formats, and once you learn the pattern, the text suddenly becomes a cheat sheet for safety and performance. Take the common example: P275/40 ZR18 89Y.

The first letter stands for the type of tire. The tire type varies from passenger (P), the most common class for cars, to light truck (LT), special trailer (ST), commercial (C), and temporary (T) for your doughnut spare tires. Drop the letter entirely, and you're dealing with Euro-metric sizing, which follows the same logic but slightly different load standards.

The second group (275) is the width in millimeters, measured from sidewall to sidewall, which is a critical measurement to know if you're considering a staggered wheel setup. The third field (40) is the aspect ratio (or height-to-width ratio), meaning the tire's sidewall height is 40% of its width. Your car's suspension response can change if you install tires with different height ratios, and off-road drivers love fat aspect ratios, thanks to the increased clearance they can provide.