Every Tire Brand Owned By Goodyear

As opposed to other empires that began on the heels of religious, familial, or geographic conflicts, Goodyear's was essentially sparked by accident. In 1839, inventor and chemist Charles Goodyear was experimenting with a mixture of natural rubber and sulfur when he did something all too human — he spilled his concoction on a hot stove. Though he was likely expecting some sort of deathly chemical disaster, the result was a flexible, yet resistant compound — some might say "rubbery." He had just inadvertently invented the process we now know as rubber vulcanization, one of the most crucial discoveries in the development of automobile tires.

Though it wouldn't come into being until around 60 years after Goodyear's discovery, the brand has no doubt lived up to that "empire" label ever since. Its products have been sprayed in celebratory champagne from Indianapolis to Le Mans, helped millions travel over the earth's roadways, and of course, it has that cool blimp. Truly, it's the Coca-Cola of tire companies.

And just like that tasty soda, Goodyear's corporate hands have touched just about every nook and cranny of its respective global industry. Curious if your favorite tire is under the Goodyear umbrella? Well, here's every single brand they currently own.