This Is Every Tire Brand Owned By Michelin

Michelin is one of the oldest and most successful tire brands of all time, which means it has seen it all in terms of tire development –- and a whole lot more.

Formed in 1889 by Edouard and André Michelin, the company predates most automakers and is widely known for much more than just its tires. The Michelin Guide to restaurants was first published in 1900 to encourage drivers to use their cars more in seeking great places to eat and its seal of approval remains a gold standard in the restaurant industry. Michelin's maps were also used on D-Day to good effect, and Michelin's iconic Bibendum mascot – otherwise known as the Michelin Man – has been around since 1898.

Odds are that you know Michelin makes well-regarded car tires, and you might also be aware that it's products not restricted to autos. However, did you know it patented the first radial tire way back in 1946? Or that it opened its first American factory in 1907? It even owned a majority stake in the Citroen car company for 40 years from 1935, and the head of the Michelin company at the time was instrumental in the creation of the Citroen 2CV.

Given how ubiquitous the Michelin name is throughout the history of tire making, we shouldn't be surprised to learn that the French company has taken over its fair share of other tire brands, too. Here they all are, sorted in order of how likely it is you will have already heard of them.