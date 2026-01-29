How Old Is Too Old For Tires? When It's Time To Replace Them

Most vehicle owners may believe that the right time to change their vehicle's tires is when they notice the usual signs of tread wear or cracks in the tire, or when the performance of the tires has reduced. But tires have a shelf life, which means that even if there's plenty of tread and the tire is undamaged, you will have to replace them eventually. Tires are composed of not just rubber but steel and textile cords that add strength to them, and as tires age, the cords or belts can lose their bonding with the rubber. This, in turn, results in cracks on the tire, which can cause the steel belt to dislodge from the rubber, posing a serious risk while driving.

Tire manufacturers recommend that tires be changed between six and 10 years, even if their usage is below the specified mileage limit. The likes of Michelin and Bridgestone advise owners not run tires that are older than 10 years, even if tread depth is at acceptable levels. Michelin recommends that tires be inspected every year after the five-year mark to check for any visible signs of damage. Goodyear – which Consumer Reports declared the most satisfying tire brand — and its subsidiary, Cooper Tires, on the other hand, state that owners should not use tires for more than six years from the date of manufacture or from when they were mounted on the vehicle. But as the average driver covers just over 13,000 miles per year, and dealers expect tires to last around 50,000 miles, most drivers in the U.S. will likely wear out their tires before their expiration date.