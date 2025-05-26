These Brands Still Make Tires In America

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Car tires are big business these days. Manufacturers from all over the world make those gummy donuts that connect your car to the road. However, there are now so many companies making tires that it can be challenging to know which are both American-owned and American-made. Surprisingly, some U.S. tire companies with some pretty familiar names no longer make their products on U.S. soil, while some foreign-owned companies do.

That said, we're going to help you understand which tire companies are American-owned and still fabricate their tires in the good ol' U.S. However, keep in mind that you should still pay attention to a tire's information because some American-owned companies are producing tires not only in the U.S. but also in other parts of the world. So, if you want a tire that has been made in the U.S. for certain, before you buy tires for your car, check its sidewall and its coding — even on the tires that are listed below. Specifically, you are looking for the two-digit DOT code that tells you where the tire was made and confirms that it is indeed U.S.-made.