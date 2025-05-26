These Brands Still Make Tires In America
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Car tires are big business these days. Manufacturers from all over the world make those gummy donuts that connect your car to the road. However, there are now so many companies making tires that it can be challenging to know which are both American-owned and American-made. Surprisingly, some U.S. tire companies with some pretty familiar names no longer make their products on U.S. soil, while some foreign-owned companies do.
That said, we're going to help you understand which tire companies are American-owned and still fabricate their tires in the good ol' U.S. However, keep in mind that you should still pay attention to a tire's information because some American-owned companies are producing tires not only in the U.S. but also in other parts of the world. So, if you want a tire that has been made in the U.S. for certain, before you buy tires for your car, check its sidewall and its coding — even on the tires that are listed below. Specifically, you are looking for the two-digit DOT code that tells you where the tire was made and confirms that it is indeed U.S.-made.
Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company
When you think of American tires, Goodyear, along with its famous Goodyear blimp, which has some pretty cool merchandise, probably jumps to the front of your mind. This American tire company has been around for a long time, having been founded by F.A. "Frank" Sieberling in 1898. Given that Seiberling founded the company, you may be wondering why the company isn't called Seiberling Tire. It turns out that it is named after Charles Goodyear, who was the inventor of vulcanized rubber.
Goodyear has been an American-owned company since its inception. It has grown to 53 facilities in 20 countries worldwide, including 17 U.S.-based facilities. Accordingly, as an American company, its global headquarters is located in Akron, Ohio. However, keep in mind that though several of its tires are American-made, with all its global facilities, a Goodyear brand on a tire's sidewall does not necessarily mean that the tire was made in the U.S.
As you might imagine of such a large tire conglomerate, Goodyear makes tires for many different vehicles, including a wide variety of passenger, trucks, buses, aircraft, industrial vehicles, and competition vehicles. It's no wonder that with a tire product lineup like this, Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire manufacturers.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is another U.S. company that can trace its roots back more than 100 years. It was founded in 1914 by brothers-in-law John F. Schaefer and Claude E. Hart after the brothers had decided to expand their tire repair business. They accomplished their mission to expand when they bought the Giant Tire & Rubber Company based out of Akron, OH. Later, in 1946, the company took its modern name of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. Then in 2021, Goodyear purchased the business, making it part of the Goodyear family of tires but allowed Cooper to keep its name.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company makes tires for mostly passenger vehicles, including its "Discoverer" line of tires for SUVs and pickups. Cooper Tires has manufacturing plants in Albany, Georgia; Tupelo, Mississippi; Findlay, Ohio; and Texarkana, Arkansas. Cooper's reach however, is international in breadth, with a manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China. They also have other subsidiaries that make tires for different categories of vehicles, including high-performance sneakers for on and off-road, heavy truck tires for big rigs, and even farm vehicles.
Mickey Thompson Performance Tires
If you are into the high-performance game, Mickey Thompson tires are a well-known manufacturer of both on and off-road tires. The company was founded by racing legend Mickey Thompson as Mickey Thompson Performance Tires in 1963. The brand manufactured tires for many racing applications, including tires for Indianapolis 500 racing, drag racing, and off-road racing.
Proud to be an American brand, the company issued a statement in 2022 reaffirming that it did not make tires in China, nor did it authorize any Chinese company to make them on its behalf. In a strongly worded message to the general public, the company confirmed that it was not making tires in China, and it did not authorize any company to manufacture tires under its name saying, "...Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels does not have a factory in China, nor has it ever authorized any factories in China to produce any Mickey Thompson brand light truck tires, including Deegan 38 light truck tires." That's a pretty clear statement that the brand is proud to be American-made.
Titan International
You may not have ever heard of Titan Tires. However, that's probably because they make agricultural tires for farm use, and you're more than likely not checking out the tire brand on that tractor you pass on your morning commute to work. Although if you are a farmer and regularly use farm equipment to bring in America's crops, you likely know the brand and see it pretty much every day.
Titan has been around for a long time, with its headquarters located in Illinois since 1890. In fact, it is the only agricultural tire manufacturer in the U.S. In addition to its own branding, Titan International purchased the assets of Goodyear's North American farm tire business in 2005, with a renewal of the licensing rights in 2025. So, although you may see a tractor tire with a Goodyear brand on its sidewall, it is, in reality, a Titan Tire.
Furthermore, Titan International's reach goes beyond its own branding. It also produces agricultural tires under other brand names such as Carlstar and ITP tires. If an agricultural tire is produced in the U.S., Titan Tires has had its hand in its manufacturing process.