Jaguar Land Rover Is Shipping Cars To The U.S. Again, Not That You Were Going To Buy One Anyway

I've got some very good news for the handful of you who were looking forward to buying a new Jaguar or Land Rover. The British automaker has started shipping cars to the U.S. again after a brief pause that was instituted in April following President Trump's tariff announcement against imported cars.

Since it takes about three weeks for JLR's shipments from the UK to arrive on U.S. shores, we should expect to see cars showing up from the British Automaker somewhere around May 20, according to Bloomberg. Right now, JLR (and just about every other company on Earth) is developing mid- to long-term plans for the brand. It's also going to update its full-year results, which are set to be released on May 10. I cannot imagine those will be anything short of grim.

"The U.S.A. is an important market for JLR's luxury brands and 25% tariffs on autos remain in place," a spokesperson for the automaker told Bloomberg. "As we work to address the new US trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions."