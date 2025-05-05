Jaguar Land Rover Is Shipping Cars To The U.S. Again, Not That You Were Going To Buy One Anyway
I've got some very good news for the handful of you who were looking forward to buying a new Jaguar or Land Rover. The British automaker has started shipping cars to the U.S. again after a brief pause that was instituted in April following President Trump's tariff announcement against imported cars.
Since it takes about three weeks for JLR's shipments from the UK to arrive on U.S. shores, we should expect to see cars showing up from the British Automaker somewhere around May 20, according to Bloomberg. Right now, JLR (and just about every other company on Earth) is developing mid- to long-term plans for the brand. It's also going to update its full-year results, which are set to be released on May 10. I cannot imagine those will be anything short of grim.
"The U.S.A. is an important market for JLR's luxury brands and 25% tariffs on autos remain in place," a spokesperson for the automaker told Bloomberg. "As we work to address the new US trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions."
It's been rough
Jaguar Land Rover sold 430,000 vehicles worldwide from March of 2023 to March of 2024 (its fiscal year). Nearly a quarter of them were sold in North America, Bloomberg reports. In January of this year, JLR posted a 17% drop in quarterly pretax profit. We can only assume that number will grow because of low demand and higher-than-ever prices.
It's an incredibly complicated time for both companies, but Jaguar is facing a real uphill battle for survival. We previously reported that the automaker has stopped building all but one model: the ancient F-Pace crossover. While I love its Type 00 concept vehicle, it is extremely controversial at best, and the production model won't be here until next year.
According to Good Car Bad Car, Jaguar has sold just 2,820 vehicles in the U.S. through the first three months of 2025. To put that in perspective, the outlet says Mercedes-Benz sold over 50,000 vehicles in the same time period. That is a gnarly sales delta. At the very least, Land Rover is faring better. GCBC says the company has sold a bit over 29,000 vehicles in the U.S. so far this year, and its sales were up nearly 33% in 2024 to 87,714 vehicles. Maybe things aren't totally hopeless for the storied British brand after all. Still, Jaguar needs to get its act together.