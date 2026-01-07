Miami's New Self-Driving Police Car Can't Actually Do Any Policing

Car-buyers are starting to warm to hand-off driver assistance, ever so slowly, but it's already starting to come for the people who spend the most time behind the wheel — professional drivers, whether in trucks or taxis. But there's another genre of job, one that spends much of its time driving, that's evaded being the target of the autonomous revolution: Cops, who often spend hours cruising or idling just waiting for some kind of crime to happen. Now, though, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is marrying policing and autonomy with a pilot program to loose an autonomous police car on the jurisdiction's streets. There's just one problem: It's built to be an autonomous car, not an autonomous cop.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department calls the new project PUG, according to CBS News, for Police Unmanned Ground. It appears Miami's famed sky-cops are safe from autonomy for now. The vehicle itself is a Ford Explorer kitted out with an autonomy suite, thermal imaging, a 360-degree camera, and a drone. It will reportedly be upgraded with license plate scanners at some point, which would theoretically make it capable of automatically issuing parking tickets, but until then its actual cop capabilities (copabilities) are sort of... nothing.