9 Ways Industry Experts Are Teaching Your Local Dealer How To Get More Money Out Of You

It's no coincidence that whether you're talking about the best dealership experiences or the worst dealership experiences, there's a certain universally familiar energy to buying a car in the United States. Despite a wildly decentralized franchise model with tens of thousands of dealerships selling over $1 trillion in vehicles annually, most of us have been hearing more or less the same song and dance from our local car stores for our entire lives. Sure, there's room for regional flavor, and the waiting areas get nicer as you move upmarket, but the core sales process remains impressively consistent from state to state, brand to brand, and even generation to generation. There's nowhere you can go where a four-square sales worksheet can't sneak up on you.

It might feel like every dealership owner in America is sneaking into the same back room at the National Automobile Dealers Association to get their marching orders, but the truth is a little less cinematic. Car dealers, like every other mature business, have their own media ecosystem, training culture, and consultant class built around so-called "best practices" that are best practices for a reason. Dealer-facing publications, vendors, association magazines, finance and insurance trainers, and industry analysts spend a lot of time explaining how stores can protect gross, sell more finance-office products, improve digital retailing, retain service customers, and keep owners in the fold until the next trade-in.

We've dug into those industry publications, trade-group materials, and dealership-facing experts to see exactly what they've been telling your local dealer lately. And yeah, a whole lot of that advice ultimately boils down to how to get more money out of you.