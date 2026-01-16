Tips To Negotiate The Best Deal Possible On A New Car

We are currently in a time of economic uncertainty, and consumers are facing increasing costs across the board. While you can buy plenty of used cars with $10,000, the average price for a new car has hit $50,000. It's more important than ever that buyers understand how to both leverage the best deal and not overspend in the first place.

One of the biggest mistakes consumers make is buying more than they can afford. While this seems like an obvious thing to avoid, millions of car buyers end up needing to offload their car because they can no longer manage the payments. Some of them might even end up with a repossession. While some experts will tell you not to focus too much on monthly payments, I suggest doing so before researching vehicles and going to a showroom. That way, you can set your budget accordingly and avoid the worst deals on new cars right now.

Tom McParland is a professional car shopper for new, used, and leased vehicles. He runs AutomatchConsulting.com, a nationwide car buying service. Tom has shopped thousands of deals from affordable compacts to high-end exotics since launching his business in 2012. Here are his top tips to make sure you get a good deal on a new car.