If Chrysler Had Built These Concept Cars It Might Not Be Failing

Watching the downfall of the once-great Chrysler brand over the last two decades has been truly mind-bending. With a name that's now over 100 years old, Chrysler was once one of the leading American automobile brands. In 2026 it offers exactly one car, a minivan that's been in production for a decade largely unchanged. Even as recently as two years ago it looked like it might have a future with some interesting concepts and a production-ready luxury EV. Not all that long ago I probably would have bet on Chrysler outliving Cadillac. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

We may never know the full story of the Chrysler brand's mismanagement and underwhelming performance in the post-auto-industry-bailout landscape, but I'm positive it's related to a clusterf**k of stupid decisions and a poor understanding of the customer's needs. With this much brand equity, history, and visibility, there's no reason for the company to be selling just one half-hearted vehicle. There's so much potential here, and it's being squandered straight into the ground.

Even disregarding the two most recent Chrysler concept cars — the Halcyon electric super sedan pictured above and the Tesla Model Y-fighter Airflow that nearly made production — the brand has had at least a dozen opportunities to pivot and grow into something aspirational. There were opportunities to build halo vehicles, to build ultra-lux or sport-lux cars on par with the best of Europe. Chrysler could have been leading the charge on electrification. Chrysler could have had an early foothold in the Chinese market. Here are a few of our favorite missed Chrysler opportunities that might have saved the company from the dim fate it's living in today.