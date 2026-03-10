Chrysler Will Only Sell You One Thing And It's The Facelifted 2027 Pacifica Minivan

Chrysler all but invented the minivan when it debuted the K-car-based Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager in November of 1983, a move which saved the company from near-bankruptcy. A full forty-three years later and Chrysler is one of the only brands still dancing with the one they brought to the party. For the 2027 model year, Chrysler is giving its Pacifica minivan a second facelift with a fresh bumper and some new headlights — and that's about it. Since the 2023 death of the 300 sedan and the "paused" development of its all-electric Airflow model, the Pacifica is also the only remaining vehicle in the Chrysler brand's lineup. This is the future of the brand, the model it's hanging its collective hat on.

The Pacifica has been around, largely unchanged, for a decade now. This new facelift is a bit more of the same with a slightly different look. There are a few trim changes, some new colors, and some tech content updates, but you're more or less getting the same van as last year, just with a new face. There isn't much competition in the minivan segment, and the Pacifica is still in the top five new vans, so why change what customers are still willing to settle for?

Chrysler hasn't posted any photographs of the vehicle from the back, though mentioned that it'll get a new Chrysler wing logo rear liftgate applique, so it'll probably be pretty familiar. Likewise the side profile of the van seems to be unchanged, aside from new wheel designs. To have done more than this would have required millions of dollars that Chrysler simply doesn't have right now. If this van is expected to soldier on until 2030 without replacement or stablemate, I don't have much faith in Chrysler as a going concern.