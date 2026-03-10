Chrysler Will Only Sell You One Thing And It's The Facelifted 2027 Pacifica Minivan
Chrysler all but invented the minivan when it debuted the K-car-based Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager in November of 1983, a move which saved the company from near-bankruptcy. A full forty-three years later and Chrysler is one of the only brands still dancing with the one they brought to the party. For the 2027 model year, Chrysler is giving its Pacifica minivan a second facelift with a fresh bumper and some new headlights — and that's about it. Since the 2023 death of the 300 sedan and the "paused" development of its all-electric Airflow model, the Pacifica is also the only remaining vehicle in the Chrysler brand's lineup. This is the future of the brand, the model it's hanging its collective hat on.
The Pacifica has been around, largely unchanged, for a decade now. This new facelift is a bit more of the same with a slightly different look. There are a few trim changes, some new colors, and some tech content updates, but you're more or less getting the same van as last year, just with a new face. There isn't much competition in the minivan segment, and the Pacifica is still in the top five new vans, so why change what customers are still willing to settle for?
Chrysler hasn't posted any photographs of the vehicle from the back, though mentioned that it'll get a new Chrysler wing logo rear liftgate applique, so it'll probably be pretty familiar. Likewise the side profile of the van seems to be unchanged, aside from new wheel designs. To have done more than this would have required millions of dollars that Chrysler simply doesn't have right now. If this van is expected to soldier on until 2030 without replacement or stablemate, I don't have much faith in Chrysler as a going concern.
The van looks good, but this isn't a good look.
The new front bumper is visually interesting, at least. With new blacked out vertical elements, the van looks like it is wearing some over-the-top eyeliner treatment, and the stacked headlight slivers Chrysler is calling "piano keys" are quite striking. It's a bit reminiscent of a corporate redesign to align the van with Chrysler's recent concepts that have all failed to materialize.
Chrysler also has neglected to release any new images of the interior of the van, so it's difficult to say with any degree of certainty whether anything has changed there. The top-of-the-line Pinnacle model features some new trim pieces to class up the joint, a Blue Agave upholstery color, copper alloy accent bezels, and an instrument cluster trimmed in Dark Platinum.
If you're concerned with safety — and you're a minivan buyer, so obviously you are — the Safety Sphere Package now features "blind spot view" when you kick on your turn signals, and something called "ParkSense-based Camera Activation." Pacifica buyers now also have the flexibility to order the Uconnect Theater Package without ticking the box for the full suite of Family Tech Group options. Chrysler makes no mention of the plug-in-hybrid Pacifica, confirming the rumors of its demise and leaving the Pentastar V6 as the only powertrain option.
For the 2027 model lineup, Chrysler has blended the FWD-only Voyager model (which was just a Pacifica with the original pre-facelift styling) out of the system and replaced it with a new Pacifica LX trim, which starts at $41,495 and now uses the styling from the 2021 facelift. A fully loaded Pinnacle model with AWD will run you a stunning $59,255.