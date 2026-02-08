8 Game-Changing Innovations That Came From Chrysler

We're lucky to have an automotively astute audience here at Jalopnik, and we'd like to think our readers are among the most knowledgeable when it comes to car history and industry minutiae. So we're going to start with a two-part trivia question, and please know that we realize this isn't the kind of thing most people keep top of mind. No cheating allowed. Here it is: Is Chrysler currently a company, and do they still sell cars?

See? We told you it was a tough one.

For anyone who doesn't want to risk inviting targeted minivan ads into their browsing experience by checking themselves, we'll clear it up. Chrysler does, in fact, still exist. The Chrysler.com domain remains paid up and operational, and the brand has a 2026 vehicle lineup that you could write on your hand with room to spare. That lineup consists of the Pacifica and the Voyager.

(The Chrysler 300, for the record, is gone.)

At this point, it can feel like the only innovation on the horizon for Chrysler is the inevitable announcement of a Hellcat Pacifica, something the internet has already decided it wants whether Stellantis does or not. But Chrysler's present-day minimalism hides a much heavier past. For decades, the company repeatedly pushed the industry forward through engineering, packaging, and design decisions that punched well above its weight. That legacy includes ideas that redefined entire vehicle categories, reshaped how cars were built, and quietly became industry standards long after the Chrysler badge faded from the spotlight.

And yes, that "horizon" reference back there was a Chrysler pun. Thanks for catching it. We knew you were paying attention.