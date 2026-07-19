After Only Two Years On Sale The Honda Prologue Is Dead

The last vestige of Honda's electric car efforts in the U.S. is going away — after just two years on sale, the Honda Prologue will be discontinued after the 2026 model year. In a statement to CarBuzz, a Honda spokesperson said, "Honda will conclude sales of Prologue later this year following completion of the 2026 model year. Prologue customers will continue to receive full support through our dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage."

Born from of a joint venture with General Motors, the Prologue has only been on the market since March 2024. As its name suggests, it was supposed to serve as a precursor to a whole range of Honda 0 Series EVs built and developed in-house. All of that was completely canceled earlier this year, and the Acura version of the Prologue, the ZDX, was discontinued back in September.

Built on the same Ultium platform as the Chevy Blazer EV and sized similarly, the Honda Prologue is produced at GM's Ramos Arizpe Assembly plant in Mexico, which means it's subject to a 25% tariff when it's shipped to America.