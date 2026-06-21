Hybrid Honda Prelude Is Popular Enough In Japan To Already Get A New Limited Edition

Much has been said about the new Honda Prelude, but however you may feel about the auto-only hybrid coupe, it's apparently popular enough to already get a special edition in Japan. For the 2027 model year, Honda's revived two-door is getting a Limited Edition — like, literally, that's what it's called. There aren't any mechanical or performance changes; instead, the LE Prelude features an exclusive deep red paint job with a matching color scheme inside.

That exterior color is called Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic, and it really does bring to mind a bottle of red wine, as does the appropriately named Bordeaux interior trim that sees the lower center console, door card armrests, seat inserts, dash trim, and cursive Prelude script all finished in this purple-red hue. This car also gets red brake calipers and red steering wheel stitching to match.

It starts at the Japanese yen equivalent of about $39,000 (a regular Prelude goes for $43,195 stateside), about $800 more than what a standard Prelude goes for over there. Considering automakers routinely charge hundreds for "not black, gray, or white" paint, $800 for such a nice red and that gorgeous interior feels more than reasonable.