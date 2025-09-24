RIP (Again) Acura ZDX

The Acura ZDX has been canceled. Again. It also isn't a huge surprise, considering Honda's website is already advertising the 2026 Passport, but if you head over to Acura's site, you'll see it's still stuck on the 2024 ZDX. Plus, there's the part where the ZDX is basically a Cadillac Lyriq wearing an Acura costume, and the Japanese automaker will soon launch the RSX, an electric crossover built on its own platform.

The news was first reported by the site Car Dealership Guy, which claimed to have seen an internal memo sent to dealers. Acura has since released a statement confirming the ZDX's cancellation, saying:

To better align our product portfolio with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term strategic goals, we can confirm the Acura ZDX has ended production. ZDX has played a valuable role for the Acura brand, and will provide a foundation we will build on next year with the arrival of the all-electric Acura RSX, which will be produced at the EV Hub in Ohio in the second half of 2026, as well as with hybrid-electric Acura models now in development. Acura ZDX customers will continue to receive full product support through our dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage.

This move also comes only days before the $7,500 federal tax credit disappears, killed off by Republicans who believe only the oil and gas industry should get government subsidies.