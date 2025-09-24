RIP (Again) Acura ZDX
The Acura ZDX has been canceled. Again. It also isn't a huge surprise, considering Honda's website is already advertising the 2026 Passport, but if you head over to Acura's site, you'll see it's still stuck on the 2024 ZDX. Plus, there's the part where the ZDX is basically a Cadillac Lyriq wearing an Acura costume, and the Japanese automaker will soon launch the RSX, an electric crossover built on its own platform.
The news was first reported by the site Car Dealership Guy, which claimed to have seen an internal memo sent to dealers. Acura has since released a statement confirming the ZDX's cancellation, saying:
To better align our product portfolio with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term strategic goals, we can confirm the Acura ZDX has ended production.
ZDX has played a valuable role for the Acura brand, and will provide a foundation we will build on next year with the arrival of the all-electric Acura RSX, which will be produced at the EV Hub in Ohio in the second half of 2026, as well as with hybrid-electric Acura models now in development.
Acura ZDX customers will continue to receive full product support through our dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage.
This move also comes only days before the $7,500 federal tax credit disappears, killed off by Republicans who believe only the oil and gas industry should get government subsidies.
A used car bargain
When we first drove the now-dead Acura ZDX, we found that the Ultium platform it was built on meant it still had "a truly cavernous interior" and offered some good technology, even if it wasn't a true Acura. It also didn't hurt that it made plenty of power, with the single-motor base model cranking out 358 horsepower and 324 pound-feet of torque, while the Type S made 500 hp and 544 lb-ft from its dual-motor setup. It also offered the rare combo of Apple CarPlay support and GM's Super Cruise driver-assistance tech.
Still, the ZDX was let down by disappointing interior materials that made it a hard sell compared to many of its competitors and their much more luxurious cabins. As we said at the time, "Everything below the armrests, and yes that includes the entire bi-level center console, feels like it belongs in a $30,000 car, not a $75,000 car." Thanks to discounts and incentives, though, Acura still managed to sell more ZDXs than you might expect. By the end of August, year-to-date sales were 11,520, which isn't terribly far from the 13,072 Integras sold in the same period.
While you may not have had any interest in a $75,000 ZDX Type S when new, used examples are already starting to show up for less than $40,000. And that was before the ZDX's cancellation. In another six months, who knows how far values will fall. If you can get a 500-hp crossover with SuperCruise and CarPlay for $25,000, you might just have to look more seriously at a used ZDX Type S.