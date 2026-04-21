Afeela Is Dead, But Sony And Honda Are Still Pretending They're Automotive Partners

The Afeela sedan and SUV are dead. Yes, they were only two products from the joint venture Sony Honda Mobility, but at a company that only had two products, that was quite a lot. Sony and Honda are now taking their workers back. From Automotive News:

Honda and Sony said April 21 they will scale back operations of their ill-fated Sony Honda Mobility electric vehicle venture and absorb employees back into the parent companies, a month after canceling plans for two Afeela models bound for North America. The automotive and technology partners will review the current structure to find an "optimal form of collaboration," Sony Corp. and Honda Motor Co. said in a joint statement. ... "Going forward, while taking into account the changing business environment, the three companies expect to continue discussions on the optimal form of collaboration between them, with the aim of bringing new value to the user experience through software in anticipation of an era where advanced driver assistance systems become mainstream," the companies said. Sony Honda Mobility has about 400 employees, Japan's Nikkei reported.

So we now have a company that exists as a collaboration between two companies on a product, who are no longer collaborating or making a product. The company will soon start shedding its few employees. In what meaningful way does Sony Honda Mobility still exist?