Honda Packs Electric Prologue With More Range And Power For The Same Price In Effort To Conquer Tesla

In the single-motor full-wheel drive Prologues, Honda bumped the horsepower to a respectable 220, with an accompanying 243 pound-feet of torque. Honda says the single-motor Prologue has class-leading range with 12 additional miles on the EPA cycle for a total of 308. The AWD models also benefit from additional power and range with output up to 300 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque. EX and Touring AWD Prologues now travel 294 miles on a charge, while the larger wheels of the Elite model reduce range to 283.

All Prologue models are rated to DC Fast charge at up to 150 kW, which is kind of the bare minimum these days if I'm being honest, but quick enough if you're not always relying on public charging infrastructure. At peak charging, the Prologue will add 65 miles of range in "about 10 minutes" according to Honda. The new Prologue is fitted with a native North American Charging Standard connector, so you can take advantage of the Tesla charging network to get your road trip juice, if need be.

This car is eligible for the federal $7,500 EV incentive, while it lasts. That means the base model Prologue is within spitting distance of Tesla's long-in-the-tooth Model Y on price and range. If you like the idea of an electric crossover, but either don't want a Tesla, or prefer the quality control of a Honda assembly line and a more conventional interior layout, maybe the Prologue is the one for you.