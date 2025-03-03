Honda Packs Electric Prologue With More Range And Power For The Same Price In Effort To Conquer Tesla
Honda says that its Ultium-based Prologue was the second-best selling electric SUV in America in the final quarter of 2024, so it stands to reason that making some big gains in both power and efficiency for the 2025 model year would help the already-successful model gain even more buyers. While it seems that every other car on the market is seeing increases in year-over-year pricing, Honda has kept the Prologue's base price pegged at $47,400, even with the upgrades. For the new model year the main improvement comes in the form of a newly developed front electric motor, improving both the standard FWD model as well as the dual-motor AWD equipped Prologues. In addition to extra horsepower, Honda says the new motor's increased efficiency adds up to 12 additional miles of range from the same 85 kWh battery pack.
From Honda's Press release:
"When the Honda Prologue quickly soared to the top of the EV sales charts as one of the best-selling EVs in America, it was incredibly reassuring to hear buyers tell us the number one reason for their purchase was their trust for the Honda brand," said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant VP of Honda National Auto Sales. "For 2025, the Prologue will have even more driving range and power, further improving its class-leading combination of attributes our key competitors can't match."
How much power and range?
In the single-motor full-wheel drive Prologues, Honda bumped the horsepower to a respectable 220, with an accompanying 243 pound-feet of torque. Honda says the single-motor Prologue has class-leading range with 12 additional miles on the EPA cycle for a total of 308. The AWD models also benefit from additional power and range with output up to 300 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque. EX and Touring AWD Prologues now travel 294 miles on a charge, while the larger wheels of the Elite model reduce range to 283.
All Prologue models are rated to DC Fast charge at up to 150 kW, which is kind of the bare minimum these days if I'm being honest, but quick enough if you're not always relying on public charging infrastructure. At peak charging, the Prologue will add 65 miles of range in "about 10 minutes" according to Honda. The new Prologue is fitted with a native North American Charging Standard connector, so you can take advantage of the Tesla charging network to get your road trip juice, if need be.
This car is eligible for the federal $7,500 EV incentive, while it lasts. That means the base model Prologue is within spitting distance of Tesla's long-in-the-tooth Model Y on price and range. If you like the idea of an electric crossover, but either don't want a Tesla, or prefer the quality control of a Honda assembly line and a more conventional interior layout, maybe the Prologue is the one for you.