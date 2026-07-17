737 Max Is Now Boeing's Best-Selling Plane Ever, Despite Crashes And Blowouts

For all of us, the risk is that Boeing could rush for the money at the expense of safety, again. This is how the 737 Max became such a problem child in the first place. In fact, the very existence of the Max is a symptom of this: Boeing could have made an entirely new plane to compete with the A320, but as a cost-saving measure, just decided to make an updated version of the 737 instead. This is an airframe that first flew in 1967 and doesn't even feature fly-by-wire controls, which every single other airliner still flying does. Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg keeps insisting that the company's culture has shifted back to the safety-first focus that it held for decades. Whether that fits with an increased production tempo remains to be seen.

For Boeing, the thorn in its side is that Airbus continues to soar past it. Oh, the 737 Max has pulled 7,206 orders? That's cute. Just one single variant of the A320, the A321neo, has pulled 7,769. The entire A320neo family has 12,104. The Airbus narrowbody features remarkable range, relatively low flight costs, no history of falling apart in the air, and fly-by-wire controls. It also has side sticks instead of yokes, for what that's worth. Boeing has its work cut out to convince the aviation sector that the Max is the better option.