Boeing Can Certify Its Own Planes For Safety Again, But Only Every Other Week, Says FAA

Effective September 29, the FAA will once again allow Boeing to certify its own planes for safety, sort of, some of the time. This means that the company can declare new 737 MAX and 787 airliners as airworthy, which legally enables the aircraft to fly. While this is normally routine, the FAA stripped away Boeing's ability to do this for the 737 MAX in 2019 after two horrific crashes that year were attributed to the company's lax safety culture. In 2022, the federal agency also disallowed the manufacturer from self-certifying the 787 Dreamliner over problems with production quality. Now, the FAA has determined that Boeing has learned its lesson and can now be trusted again — half the time.

Like some sort of coparenting arrangement for planes, the new deal will only give Boeing back this authority every other week. The other weeks, the FAA will retain sole authority. This does not appear to have any historical precedent. Typically, the FAA will give a trusted manufacturer an Organization Designation Authorization (ODA), which allows the agency to delegate federal oversight work to the company in question. Boeing has done this self-certifying work for decades, and in fact, continues to do so for all planes other than the 737 MAX and 787.

After the crashes, the FAA realized it needed to directly oversee safety on those two Boeing aircraft. Rebuilding the company's safety culture has been a priority for CEO Kelly Ortberg, and there's no reason to think that the FAA ever intended to keep direct oversight permanently. Still, the alternating week approach is a curveball.