Two F-15s Refuse To Retire, Join NASA's Quesst For Civilian Supersonic Instead

You know the type — the guy who finally hits retirement age, but just can't sit around the house doing nothing. He goes out, desperate to feel needed again, and finds a new place to work that appreciate his skills. He has a top speed of Mach 2.5, a max takeoff weight of 68,000 pounds, and a bunch of tall tales from his youth that are probably mostly fiction. Yes, your friend is a Boeing F-15C/D Eagle, and he's not going to take his forced exit from the Oregon Air National Guard lying down. Instead, he's going to help NASA bring supersonic civilian flight to the masses. And he's bringing a friend.

NASA has announced the acquisition of two F-15s from the 173rd Fighter Wing, which is in the process of transitioning from the older aircraft to new F-35As. Not content to watch these young whippersnapper planes take all the glory, the F-15s will be kitted out with sensory and data collection gear. It will also get some upgrades to enable it to reach an altitude of 60,000 ft. This combination of speed and height make the F-15 ideal as a chase plane for the X-59, the remarkable long-nosed test aircraft for NASA's Quesst mission. The X-59 flew for the first time in November and will soon begin full testing to see if it's strange design can reduce a destructive sonic boom to a meager sonic 'thump.' When that happens, somebody's going to need to follow above and behind and take readings. Somebody who could have gone back to the quiet life, but just can't give up the opportunity for one last mission.