Boeing Finally Overtakes Airbus In Annual Sales Again

It's not just Airbus that Boeing has to worry about: there's also the U.S. government, which is impacting its biggest planemaker directly and indirectly. For one thing, ever since the crashes in 2018 and 2019, the FAA has restricted the number of 737s that Boeing can make per month. This is meant to ensure a focus on safety rather than production volume. The FAA is just starting to loosen those restrictions, and indications are that they might loosen further soon.

For another, the Department of Justice was trying to hold Boeing criminally liable for its fatal crashes. Then Donald Trump re-entered the White House, and suddenly, the DOJ thought Boeing was just fine, actually. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who once said that "Boeing's crime may properly be considered the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history," begrudgingly dismissed the case at the DOJ's request. Coincidentally or not, right at the same time Qatar made the biggest plane purchase in history, all of Boeing aircraft, right as President Trump was visiting the country.

However, Boeing still can't get certifications for its newest 737 MAX variants or the 777X. These planes have been delayed for years after failing one safety test after another. The 777X delay alone is costing the company $5 billion. But if Boeing can actually, you know, make these planes safe to fly, they will be huge windfalls once they start getting delivered. Which should be just in the next few years, according to the company. Good thing there's not some sort of global trade war also getting in the way — Oh. Oh, darn.