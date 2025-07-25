Boeing Predicts The Future, Foresees 50,000 Planes By 2044

Boeing makes all sorts of things: Passenger airliners, fighter jets, satellites, and apparently, a crystal ball. The manufacturing giant's resident wizard has looked far into the future, to the distant year 2044, and returned with a series of wild claims and tales. He believes that the world of tomorrow will be kind to the aviation industry, as he counted nearly 50,000 commercial planes in the air, a nearly 83% increase in the number flying today.

Alright, so it's not a time-traveling wizard. Boeing employs a team of business types to do an extensive industry forecast, the Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), which it is kind enough to release to the public (check out its nifty interactive version). Still, getting an insight into what the skies of 2044 will look like is pretty cool. The big picture is that air traffic will continue to grow in popularity as emerging markets build more infrastructure and the global middle class expands.

Indeed, even though every single region in the world is expected to increase its commercial plane fleet, the relative distribution of those planes will get a lot more even. Right now, North America dominates with 30% of the entire world's non-military aircraft; Eurasia sits pretty at 25%, while China claims 16% (everybody else is at 6% or less). But by 2044, Boeing predicts that North America, Eurasia, and China will all have clustered together at around 20% each. So while everyone is buying new planes, the big growth is coming out of Asia. In particular, Southeast Asia is going to double its relative share of planes, to 10% of the global total.