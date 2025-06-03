Why Boeing Still Uses Yokes Instead Of Side Sticks

Yokes, at least for aircraft controls and not electric cars like Teslas, go all the way back to the early 1900s, before hydraulics were on planes. Since the pilot's input physically moved the necessary cables attached to the plane's moving parts, they'd really need to put their muscle into it. That meant having a big, sturdy thing they could grab with both hands and wrestle with. The yoke, also called a control column, was form meeting function.

That function has changed a lot in the modern era, however. In a time when most planes are fly-by-wire (meaning the pilot's input goes to a computer, which then figures out which parts of the plane to move), the yoke may seem like a bit of a relic. Indeed, European aviation juggernaut Airbus ditched the control column in 1985 with the introduction of its A320. Opting instead for a side stick — a much fancier version of a joystick control — Airbus let its pilots make small, simple hand movements that the computer would translate to the rest of the aircraft.

And yet, to this day, America's airliner powerhouse Boeing continues to put a yoke on every single one of its commercial planes. It's not that it missed the memo of what Airbus was up to, though. Boeing continues to believe that a yoke confirms the importance of the pilot over the computer, and it believes that very prominence distinguishes its planes from the competition.