In Space, Magnets Could Unlock Acceleration Without Rocket Fuel

One of the primary limiting factors for satellites is that they can never refuel. While they might get their electricity from solar panels, they move using fuel-powered thrusters. Once the satellite is out of gas, it just becomes dead weight in space (if it wasn't intentionally de-orbited beforehand). So what if there was a way to move them without using gas at all? That would allow satellites to do far more than they currently do, since every move is treated as precious today. Well, New Zealand startup Zenno Astronautics thinks it may have found a way to do that using superconducting magnets. If it works at scale, it could transform the orbital economy.

Earlier this month, Zenno completed the first successful on-orbit test of its Z01 Supertorquer system aboard an Impulse Space satellite called Mira, as reported by Space.com. The idea is to have electromagnets positioned along the spacecraft's axes of rotation. They draw electrical power from the satellite's solar panels, producing a magnetic field that interacts with Earth's. In the atmosphere, this doesn't create enough force to overcome air pressure and friction. Guess what low-Earth orbit doesn't have much of?

For now, Zenno is only aiming for attitudinal control, or the orientation of the spacecraft. Even if that's all the device can do, that would be an enormous savings in fuel, extending the satellite's total usable life. If future development goes well, however, Zenno hopes to actually propel satellites one day. In the best-case scenario, maybe cargo and even astronauts can get to the Moon and Mars using nothing but magnets.