China Is Close To Being Able To Refuel Satellites On-Orbit (And Maybe Already Has)

According to footage captured by s2a systems and uploaded to X, two Chinese satellites, Shijian-21 and Shijian-25, flew into extremely close proximity on both June 13 and June 14. This is notable, since Shijian-25 was specifically designed to test on-orbit refueling capabilities, per Space News. At a minimum, China is running these precision maneuvers to set up for a full test of refueling capabilities. It is even possible that this full test already happened on one of these days (China itself isn't exactly forthcoming).

Space is becoming congested and contested, as more and more tonnage is put into orbit every year and militaries around the world develop mechanisms to disrupt vital satellite communications. While a satellite's electrical power comes from solar panels, its actual ability to maneuver comes from on-board fuel. Until now, a satellite has been limited to whatever fuel it launched with, meaning that once it runs out, it's stuck in whatever orbit it's currently in.

On-orbit refueling would thus allow a satellite to have utility for a much longer period and in fact would enable its operator to maneuver the satellite more often, since the operator wouldn't have to ration precious fuel. Combined with fuel made in orbit in the first place, it's a huge extension to service life. That's obviously great for commercial satellite users, but it's also great for military satellites that would want to maneuver around a lot to fulfill their missions — which might well be to destroy an enemy satellite.