Crashes From Space Are Getting More Common, And No One's Sure What To Do About It

Just in May of this year, the Soviets struck a ground target from orbit. Never mind that they didn't intend to; in fact, never mind that there are no 'Soviets' anymore. A piece of Cosmos 482, a rocket intended for Venus that broke up during launch way back in 1972, finally came back home after a 50-year road trip circumnavigating the Earth. Where did it crash? Uh... no one really knows, actually. Maybe near Indonesia. This thing weighed half a ton and wasn't moving slowly as it fell back to Earth. It didn't hit a populated area, but it easily could have. And as near-space gets more and more congested, the odds of a catastrophe like that are only getting bigger.

A recent science article in npj Space Exploration lays out the growing risk, and it's not exactly a comforting read. There's no real agreed upon framework for which country (or now, company) can put how many objects into orbit; there's not even a formal way to coordinate space traffic to prevent accidents. The U.S. was building out such a service, the Traffic Coordination System for Space, but that's on the chopping block in the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts. Other than that, the U.S. Space Force can track space objects, notify satellite operators of an impending collision, and then just hope that the operator does something about it. And... that's it, really.

One could argue that this has been an unacceptable problem since the dawn of the space age, and I wouldn't disagree. As astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell recently told EarthSky, meteor-size space debris have been crashing down to Earth with regularity for the past 60 years. Most of these are uncontrolled, uncoordinated, and even untracked descents. The reason none of them have hit populated areas is because of luck. Yes, luck. Sleep well tonight! The only saving grace was that these crashes were relatively infrequent, because there just wasn't that much stuff up in space. That last part is changing fast, and that's making the Earth a more dangerous place to live.