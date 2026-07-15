Aston Martin Should Buy Lucid

The obvious objection here is that Aston Martin is too small and couldn't afford to buy Lucid even in the middle of a fire sale. Respectfully, I disagree. Lawrence Stroll is a billionaire. One of the wealthiest people in the world. He probably doesn't have enough cash to buy Lucid on his physical person at the moment, but what's the point of being a billionaire if you can't can't find the financing to acquire the tech needed to futureproof one of your companies?

Even today, it's not like Lucid's that valuable, either. Its market cap is about $2 billion, and if the Cosmos flops, it'll be worth a fraction of that. If Elon Musk was able to finance most of his $44 billion Twitter purchase, but Stroll can't get anyone to hand him enough money to buy Lucid, he should give up on being a billionaire.

But wait, what about those software problems that are going to make the Cosmos a hard sell when it launches? That's the beauty of this entire plan. Aston Martin owners are already used to owning incredibly expensive cars with unreliable electronics. The problems that caused Lucid to buy back Jason Fenske's Air would tank Porsche in two years or less, but Aston owners are a tolerant bunch. If the door on one car won't open, they'll just drive one that does and check back later to see if the problem fixed itself.

Aston Martin isn't just Aston Martin, either. Throw different badging on Lucid's current lineup, and you've finally got something to do with that Lagonda name. Current Aston owners might still need some time before they'd buy an electric Aston Martin, but an electric Lagonda should be a much easier sell. It's not like Lagonda's history includes dozens of beloved models and a clear brand identity. The original Lagonda does have a reputation for being an electrical nightmare, though, so even if Lucid can't debug its software before the Cosmos launch, rebadging its cars as Lagondas would still be appropriate.

Do I think the chances of this happening are high? Not at all. But come on, tell me it doesn't make more sense than it should. If the Cosmos isn't the hit it needs to be, Aston Martin should buy Lucid.