Lucid Motors Definitely Isn't Trying To Decide Between Bankruptcy Or A Buyout, Despite The Rumors And Reports

Building cars is incredibly difficult, which is why it's so impressive that the Lucid Air actually made it to production. Then Lucid followed the Air with the excellent Gravity crossover, and a few months ago, it showed us several upcoming, more-affordable models. Lucid's build quality and software, however, haven't been up to snuff, and the company has kept spending money way faster than it's been making it. So when a new report came out that Lucid's board was trying to decide between Chapter 11 bankruptcy and selling itself to a private buyer, it just made sense. However, Lucid just told TechCrunch that's not true. Oh thank God. For a minute there, Lucid had me worried.

According to that initial report from electric-vehicles.com, which does not appear to have been updated since the TechCrunch article was published, Lucid hired the restructuring advisors at AlixPartners to help the electric startup, including potentially choosing between going private or filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Chapter 7 is version of bankruptcy that involves total liquidation, so Chapter 11 wouldn't necessarily be the end of the line for Lucid, but it's still less than ideal. However, the board reportedly hasn't made up its mind about what it's actually going to do.

The report claims that "AlixPartners is urging the board to run one more round of restructuring in the United States and Europe, and to narrow the company's focus onto its Gravity SUV." That includes focusing on getting its second factory in Saudi Arabia built, as well as working harder on its robotaxi partnership with Uber, while also doing its best to ensure the more affordable Cosmos still goes into production later this year. As the site put it, "Delivering that model on schedule without sacrificing quality is treated as the fixed point of the plan, one of the people said, with other programs bending around it."

AlixPartners will, however, reportedly recommend pulling back in Europe "because sales agents are finding the cars difficult to sell amid quality problems that have dented the brand's reception." Which is probably smart. It's a lot easier to sell cars with software problems in the U.S. where we're used to everything being broken and falling apart, but Europeans are used to things that work. Additionally, EV's report claims that an "emphasis on quality recurs through the adviser's recommendations, from Gravity to Cosmos to the European retrenchment, suggesting the firm sees product execution as central to whatever path the board ultimately chooses."